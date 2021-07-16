Plants that thrive in wet sites around the Klamath Basin will be the subject of a guided nature walk offered Saturday, July 17, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
The walk will take place along Tunnel Creek, a tributary of Buck Lake, about 25 miles west of Klamath Falls. The walk is free and open to anyone interested. It will last from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Tunnel Creek is a fen that covers about 73 acres of wetland and riparian habitat. Carnivorous plants such as sundews and bladderworts will be examined. The plants use a variety of mechanisms to trap insects.
The walk is rated as moderately difficult because of wet and boggy ground. Participants can expect to get their feet wet. Insect repellent is recommended.
To reach the site, take Highway 66 west from Keno to Topsy Reservoir. About a quarter-mile past the reservoir, turn right on Keno Access Road. Drive approximately 12 miles and watch for parked cars along the road.
Participants interested in carpooling to the site can meet at the Klamath County Museum at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
For more information on the Native Plant Society call 530-643-2545.