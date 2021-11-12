Celebrate Indigenous voices with a Native Cinema Showcase double feature on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the downtown Klamath County Library.
The National Museum of the American Indian’s Native Cinema Showcase is an annual festival highlighting the best in Native film.
We kick off our double feature with “Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective” at 1:30 pm. This film follows members of five tribal nations from across the United States who are fighting to maintain their traditional land management practices in the face of centuries of colonization and the increasing threat of climate change. “Inhabitants: An Indigenous Perspective” runs for 1 hour, 16 minutes.
Starting at 3 p.m., the library will be screening the “Our Voices Shorts Program,” with ten short films from a variety of Indigenous directors hailing from nations across the Americas and the Pacific islands. Our Voices runs for a total of 1 hour and 24 minutes. For more information about the short film lineup, visit nmai.brand.live/c/our-stories-shorts.
Special support for Native Cinema Showcase provided by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Additional funding provided by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the New York State Legislature, the Walt Disney Company, the Consulate General of Canada in New York, the Council for Canadian American Relations and Canada Now.
For more information about the Native Cinema Showcase, including other films and filmmaker panels you can watch on demand in November, visit nmai.brand.live/c/native-cinema-showcase.