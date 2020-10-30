November being National Native American Heritage Month, Klamath County will kick off festivities with featured speaker Dyami Thomas both in-person in Chiloquin and available to schools across Klamath County virtually on Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to a Klamath Tribes news release.
Thomas is slated to speak starting at 10:30 a.m. at an outdoor, socially distanced event held at Chiloquin City Park. Priority will be given to students without access to virtual streaming, and masks will be required. People attending are asked to bring their own chairs.
Additionally, students in grades 7-12 attending Klamath County and Klamath Falls City Schools may access the event live via Zoom. Access to the Zoom call is available through the school district’s Title IV Indian Education staff, and qualifies as part of regular class schedule.
Thomas is an actor and motivational speaker and enrolled member of the Klamath Tribes with several film credits to his name, including 2020’s “The Dark Divide.”
For more information contact Klamath Tribes Lead Youth Initiative Coordinator Will Hess at 541-783-2219 x111.