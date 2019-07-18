Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present the concert, “Music For A Summer’s Eve” at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, featuring Suzanne Jensen Stewart, one the Basin’s most talented pianists, and Matthew Hoffman, the director of music and organist at Sacred Heart, another of the Basin’s very talented musicians. The concert is free and open to the public.
Stewart will perform three works by Frederic Chopin, her favorite composer, including the “Heroic” polonaise, a posthumous waltz and the “Torrent” etude, along with a Johann Sebastian Bach prelude and fugue and Claude Debussy’s “Clair de lune.”
Stewart began playing piano at the age of 4 and has continued studying and playing ever since, performing frequently as soloist as well as accompanist. She is also a talented vocalist and flautist. In early August, she will be seen on stage as “Morticia” in the Ross Ragland Theater’s summertime production of “The Addams Family” a new musical comedy.
Hoffman, who holds a degree in organ performance, will perform two works by Bach, a sonata by Felix Mendelssohn and a work by French composer Léon Boëllmann. In addition to serving as director of music at Sacred Heart, he is also employed at Davenport’s Chapel of the Good Shepherd. Previously, he was the music instructor at The Triad School.
Hoffman has been seen onstage in the Ragland productions of “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Music Man” and “Les Misérables.” He has also served as the orchestra director for several Ragland community productions.
Stewart and Hoffman have performed together regularly over the past several years in a series of free concerts that have become increasingly popular. The two musicians were also recently seen in performance onstage at the Ragland’s 30th anniversary celebration.