“Austentatious,” the fourth show in the Linkville Playhouse’s 2019-20 lineup, continues its five-weekend, nine performance run returning to the stage Friday and Saturday, March 20-21.
“Don’t worry, the only bad luck will be for the characters themselves. Actually, given the nature of this musical comedy of errors, Friday the Thirteenth is the perfect opening night,” said Director Crystal Muno.
The show follows the antics of the Klamath River Amateur Players (KRAP) as they write, rehearse and mount an original adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.” This comedic look at the inner workings of a community theatre troupe will have Jane Austen fans cringing, theatre people nodding along in sympathetic understanding, and audiences laughing. Audiences might also recognize a few characters or situations, be it the super diva leading lady, the questionable casting choices, the newbie who got cast because, “we always need more guys,” or the kid who brings a little ‘herbal entertainment’ with him to rehearsals.
The play centers on Samantha, the ever-capable stage manager of KRAP, played by Rebekah Beger, who must manage not just props, costumes and timely entrances but also ridiculous personalities, a constantly changing script and a burgeoning crush on the leading man. Joining Beger are many familiar faces on the Linkville stage including Cheyenne Windish, Mathew Landsiedel, Justice Bussard, Brenden Ketchum and Corrie Judd. The show also introduces Sarah Walls in her first appearance at the Linkville Playhouse – a veteran of many productions at the Ross Ragland Theater. The play also features Nathalie Reid in a memorable cameo.
Accompanying the zany comedy onstage are several upbeat songs, courtesy of the talent and stylings of Dan Crenshaw, plus choreography provided by Jasmine Klauder.
“I am so lucky to have the cast and crew I have,” said Muno. “They’ve been a dream in terms of getting their characters solidified and knitting together as a group. I often joke that I don’t speak music, so it’s a blessing to have Dan (Neubauer) there and Jasmine (Klauder) has been so incredibly fun to work with.”
Curtain time for each performance is 7:30 p.m. for all evening performances and 2 p.m. for a Sunday matinee on March 29.
Tickets are available for purchase at Poppy on Main (522 Main St.) or at the door, as available. Ticket prices range from $13-17. For more information visit www.linkvillleplayers.org.