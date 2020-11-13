Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present Music Of The Masters, a concert of piano and organ music, on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m., performed by Suzanne Jensen Stewart, pianist, and Matthew Hoffman, organist, according to a news release.
Stewart and Hoffman have performed together regularly for the past several years in a series of free piano and organ concerts.
Stewart will perform several works by Frederic Chopin, including a nocturne, a popular fantaisie-impromptu, the “Military” polo-naise and a ballade. She will also perform Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and a well-known Rachmaninoff prelude.
Hoffman, who holds a degree in organ performance, will perform various works for organ, including music by Eugène Gigout, Ceésar Franck, Léon Boëllmann, Louis Vierne and Nicolas De Grigny. In addition to serving as director of music at Sacred Heart, he is also employed at Davenport’s Chapel Of The Good Shepherd. Previously, he served as the music instructor at The Triad School. Hoffman also directs Sacred Heart’s special performance choir, Cantorum.
Stewart began playing piano at the age of four, performing frequently as a soloist as well as accompanist. She is also a talented vocalist and flautist. She appeared onstage recently in the Ragland’s production of “31 Seasons,” for which she also served as co-accompanist. In addition, she serves as accompanist for the Ragland’s Rag Tag Choir.
Reservations for the concert, which is free and open to the public, must be made in advance at www.sacredheartkf.org. To register, click on “Scheduled Events (Pew Reservations)”, then “Parish Events — Music Of The Masters” and “Register” in order to reserve a seat. Reservations are limited, masks are recommended and social distancing will be practiced in seating arrangements.