Suzanne Jensen Stewart and Matthew Hoffman, two of the Klamath Basin’s most talented performers, will appear in a concert entitled “Music For A Summer’s Eve” at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, at Eighth and High streets, at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, according to a news release. The concert is free and open to the public.
Stewart will perform works by Frederic Chopin, Johann Sebastian Bach and Claude Debussy. Hoffman will perform works by Bach, Leon Boellmann and Felix Mendelssohn.
Stewart began playing piano at an early age and has continued studying and playing ever since, performing frequently as a soloist as well as an accompanist. She will be seen on stage as “Morticia” in the Ross Ragland Theater’s summertime community production of “The Addams Family — A New Musical Comedy,” beginning Aug. 2.
Hoffman is the director of music and principal organist at Sacred Heart. He is also employed at Davenport’s Chapel Of The Good Shepherd. He holds a degree in organ performance from Willamette University and he plays piano as well as a number of other different instruments.
Stewart and Hoffman have performed together regularly over the past several years in a series of free concerts that have become increasingly popular.