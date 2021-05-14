A viewing of the planets Mars and Mercury will be offered Saturday, May 15, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event, held in celebration of Spring Astronomy Day, will be held in the parking lot of Calvary Chapel at 1201 South Alameda Avenue, just west of the YMCA.
Participants should plan to arrive around 8:30 p.m. Telescopes will be set up for viewing.
“Mercury is very bright in the evening sky this week,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “It’s about as good as it gets for a planet that we don’t get to see very often. Mars will also be visible close to a very thin crescent moon.”
Anyone who has a personal telescope they would like help with is invited to arrive early, around 7:30. A volunteer will be available to assist in use of telescope.
The museum has two telescopes available for individuals or families to check out for use at home. A volunteer amateur astronomer can help with instructions on how to use the telescopes.
To request a telescope, or for more information, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.