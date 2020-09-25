Old hospital locations in Klamath Falls will be explored during the 14th annual History Fitness Hike on Oct. 3, according to a Klamath County Museum news release.
Dubbed the “Historic Hospital Crawl,” the event is designed to boost fitness as well as historical awareness. The event is co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum, the YMCA of Klamath Falls and Healthy Klamath. Cost is $10 per person.
“There are at least seven sites in the downtown area where hospitals operated in the early to mid-1900s,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “We thought it would be appropriate to use this year’s hike to recall those who served in the medical profession over the past century.”
Information presented about hospitals will reveal how medical facilities evolved from small private businesses to comprehensive modern operations.
The hike will begin at 9 a.m. at the YMCA, 1221 South Alameda Ave. Hikers will cover a seven-mile route over city sidewalks and pedestrian-bike paths. Brief interpretive talks will be presented at several stops along the hike route.
A hamburger barbecue will be provided for participants upon their return to the YMCA.
Registration forms are available at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St., or can be downloaded at www.klamathmuseum.org. Registration is available online at www.kfallsymca.org.
Registration will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2.
The hike is a rain-or-shine event, with no refunds. Participants are encouraged to walk at a pace that is comfortable for them. The event is recommended only for those capable of walking long distances, although emergency transportation will be available. Dogs on leash are allowed on the hike.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.