A gathering to view the planets Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will be offered Saturday, Nov. 21, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event will be held on Conger Heights. To reach the site, take Oregon Avenue to the southbound entrance to Highway 97, and follow blue “star party” signs.
Participants are encouraged to arrive around 5 p.m. Telescopes will be available for viewing.
“Over the next month we’re going to be watching Jupiter and Saturn as they move closer and closer in the southern sky,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “Next month they’ll be so close together that they’ll be seen in the same field of view through a telescope.”
A conjunction of the planets, when they appear to be closest, occurs on Dec. 21.
“This is a sight that won’t occur again for another 20 years,” Kepple added. “So, while we’re hoping for more rain, we’ll also be hoping for a few evenings with clear skies. If the weather cooperates, we’ll offer more events over the next month.”
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.