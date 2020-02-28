There’s a crime to solve, and these three ladies are just the ones to do it, when an original production is performed at the Ross Ragland Theater’s Second Stage, March 5-7.
“Diamond Dolls: Musical Murder Mystery” is written and directed by veteran Klamath Falls stage actor Dan Neubauer, co-star of numerous theatrical productions at the Linkville Playhouse and Ross Ragland Theater. It is the latest in an ongoing series – the Diamond Dolls Mysteries – a throwback to a time when nightclubs and mobsters ruled the roost, and murder is afoot.
The latest tale follows the three heroines, who have secured an ongoing gig at the Copa Room at the Ragland Theater. One night fate intervenes during the show, and now trouble lurks around every corner with the Russian mob after the girls before they can identify the leader of the crime ring responsible.
Performances of “Diamond Dolls Musical Murder Mystery” will take place at 7 p.m. each evening in the Ross Ragland Theater’s Cultural Center, opening on Thursday, March 5 and the final performance on Saturday, March 7.
Tickets for the show are $25, available in advance through the Ross Ragland Theater box office during regular hours at 541-884-5483, or online at www.rrtheater.org.