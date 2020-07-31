A walking history tour of murals in downtown Klamath Falls will be offered Saturday, Aug. 1, by the Klamath County Museum.
“Local artists, partnering with a variety of organizations and building owners, have created a downtown corridor full of color and historical depictions that spark conversation,” said Kristen Sonniksen, outreach coordinator for the Museum. “These images serve as an important means of communication with visitors, and help tell the story of Klamath.”
The tour will include well-known murals such as the loggers and the David Kingsley memorial, as well as lesser-known or more hidden works.
Space for the walk will be limited to 20 participants. To register for the walk and obtain meeting time and location, contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.