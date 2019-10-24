The wait is almost over for a day of great fun, and nearly a year of planning, when the sixth annual Klamath Comic Con takes place on Saturday.
Held at the downtown Klamath Falls Library from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the event is the single busiest day of the year for the library, routinely drawing well over a thousand people for a full day of fun. An all-ages extravaganza, Comic Con offers plenty of opportunities to play, with a little something for everyone.
The annual Comic Con has grown each year in amenities and scale, encompassing nearly every corner of the building’s main floor. Like many Comic Con’s, it is a chance to celebrate the inner-nerd in us all, revel in retro, geek out on games, create crafts, and cosplay for cool prizes.
A perfect precursor to Halloween, patrons are strongly encouraged to come in costume. A photo booth will record creative costumes, with gift card prizes to Joann Fabrics and Crafts granted to the best outfits in various age groups as well as for the best group cosplay.
One of last year’s favorite additions to the Comic Con, a retro video game room, will be expanded this year, with even more consoles available for free play from the earliest days of Pong to near-present day. A veritable interactive museum, the retro video gaming area will have fan favorites and odd obscurities from the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and 2000’s. Join some multiplayer Bomberman or Smash Bros. madness, or take a drive with classic racing games like Pole Position and Rad Racer.
Board games are also a popular draw each year, with a large area dedicated for games meant for little kids up to complex multi-faceted adventure games. A vast amount of games will be available for play, with guides to help teach people how to play.
For those who enjoy a full divulgence into dungeon-crawling fantasy adventure, dungeonmaster Michael House will oversee Dungeons & Dragons games throughout the day for veteran adventurers to first-timers.
To feed the comic fix, Comic Book Scholar Franny Howes will lead a speed drawing contest in honor of “Inktober.” Everyone who participates will be able to take home a sketchbook of their work. Howes supervises Lemon Brick Road Studios, a comic book-producing collective of teens at the library who have produced their own ongoing comic book series.
For those willing to test their geeky mettle, a trivia wheel will offer prizes for correct answers to questions about Star Wars, movies, gaming, and more nerdy areas of expertise that have permeated popular culture. For younger kids a “Who’s that Pokémon” challenge will also offer up prizes. For fans of Pokémon Go, lures will be added around the library all day.
For those feeling crafty, an all-ages arts and crafts area will offer a chance to make masks based on the How to Train Your Dragon series, foam hats of Super Mario Bros. characters, and Avengers-inspired bead bracelets.
An area with carnival-style games and activities will also be offered. Members of Star Wars Oregon will also be present in full costume, available to take photos with young padowans and full-aged jedis alike.
One of the most popular aspects of any Comic Con is the opportunity to shop, and the library will once again have a variety of vendors on-site from across the region offering everything from video games to comics to toys and original art.
Klamath Comic Con coincides with Scarecrow Row, a beloved downtown Klamath tradition where downtown businesses build scarecrow displays into their storefront in the spirit of the Halloween season. Food trucks will also be available outside the Klamath Library.
For more information about the sixth annual Klamath Comic Con visit www.klamathlibrary.org/adults/comic-con.