Klamath Symphony will kick off its 2019-20 concert season with two new conductors.
Chris Benjamin, choir director at Henley High Jr./Sr. High School, and Dan Conrad, music director at Hosanna Christian School, will conduct the symphony’s 2019-20 concert season.
The season kicks off with a free summer Klamath Symphony concert from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 at Moore Park. In case of smoke issues, the concert will take place at Bible Baptist Church. Both Benjamin and Conrad will share conducting at this concert, hosted by Herald and News, which will provide free ice cream to all who attend. Bring lawn chairs and relax to the music.
Practice sessions for the fall concert begin Sept. 10. On this date, interested musicians who have not previously played with Klamath Symphony will be hosted. String players, brass, woodwinds, keyboardists and percussionists are invited. For more information about practice sessions, and joining the symphony, visit klamathsymphony.com.
Chris Benjamin directs the fall concert, which is scheduled for Nov. 11 and Dan Conrad directs the winter concert, on March 1. Both Chris and Dan will share conducting the spring concert on May 9.