ASHLAND – “Moon Over Buffalo,” a comedy by Ken Ludwig comedy, launches the 2002 season at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland beginning Thursday, Feb. 10.
Galloway Stevens, who directs “Moon,” said the play “features all the door-slamming, mistaken identities, and backstage antics you’d expect from the playwright behind ‘Lend Me a Tenor,’ ‘Baskerville,’ and ‘Leading Ladies.’”
In the play, a pair of fading 1950s stars, George and Charlotte Hay, are performing “Private Lives” and “Cyrano De Bergerac” in a Buffalo, New York, repertory theater.
With life in upheaval because of George’s dalliance with a young ingénue, the Hays learn they might just have one last shot at stardom: legendary director, Frank Capra will be attending and, if he likes what he sees, they might cast in his movie remake of “The Scarlet Pimpernel.”
Naturally, everything that can go wrong does go wrong, including a visit from their daughter’s clueless fiancé and the couple’s confused uncertainty about which play they’re actually performing.
“’Moon Over Buffalo’ has been an incredible journey for me as a director as it's reminded me that the fundamental tools of comedy that I learned in my youth are timeless,” Stevens said. “Comedy that springs from the roots of vaudeville and farce is mathematical in a sense; it's a science. Working these tools with such an energetic cast, who have brought their own understanding of what it takes to produce comedy, has felt like visiting a favorite childhood playground. I can't help but laugh and have a great time, and above all I am privileged to have been the show's first audience member.”
New York actors Brik Berkes and Laurie Dawn make their Cabaret debuts in “Moon” as George and Charlotte. Other cast members include Rebecca Turner, Nicholas Wilder and Cabaret veterans Livia Genise, Sierra Wells, August Gabriel and Samuel Wick.
Cabaret safety protocols require patrons show either a proof of full vaccination completed at least 14 days prior to the performance; a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the performance; or a negative rapid antigen test taken within six hours of the performance. A photocopy or digital photo of a vaccination card or test results form is acceptable. Patrons who do not voluntarily show their vaccination card or a negative COVID test and do not wear a mask will not be allowed into the theater. Children under 12 do not need proof of vaccination or a COVID test but must wear a mask. Children six years and younger are not permitted at performances.
All patrons 12 years and older are required to wear masks in the theater except when actively eating at their table. The stipulation means masks must be worn when walking through the theater, sitting at a table while waiting for food or drinks and during the performance.
The Cabaret will reschedule tickets, release them for an in-house credit, or refund them if patrons are not comfortable with the safety protocols.
Following a preview on Thursday, Feb. 10, “Moon Over Buffalo” opens on Friday, Feb. 11 and will run through Sunday, April 10. Thursday, Saturday and Sunday matinees begin at 1 p.m. and evening performances at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Monday and select Wednesday nights.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, cocktails, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Tickets are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating and $29 C level seating. Fifteen percent ticket discounts are available for groups of 12 or more for select ticket types and performances. For students with valid IDs, $15 rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain subject to availability.
For more information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.