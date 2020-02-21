Monster Truck Insanity Tour will return to Klamath Falls for a two-day performance at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, Saturday through Sunday, Feb. 29 – March 1, according to a news release.
The performances will mark the second year in a row that the Monster Truck Insanity Tour has come to the fairgrounds’ John Hancock Indoor Arena. The tour is coordinated by Live a Little Productions, based in Rigby, Idaho. Live a Little produces over 80 motorsports events annually in the Western United States.
The tour includes monster trucks in action, side-by-side tough truck and UTV races for locals, and the Monster Truck Ride Experience where spectators can take a ride in a monster truck. The tour was established in 2015 to provide an all-new racing and competition format including monster trucks, freestyle motocross, and tough truck/UTV racing.
“We are ecstatic to be bringing the Monster Truck Insanity Tour back to Klamath Falls in 2020,” said Skyler Neibaur, CEO of Live A Little Productions. “The folks with the Klamath County Fairgrounds have been an absolute pleasure to work with, and we are extremely excited that we are able to bring our style of entertainment to Klamath Falls and the surrounding communities with this second-year event. Our drivers are excited to compete in this venue and will undoubtedly put on a fantastic show for the spectators!”
The Saturday, Feb. 29 show will begin with an autograph session pit party at 5:30 p.m., followed by showtime at 7 p.m. The Sunday, March 1 event will have its autograph pit party at 12 p.m., followed by showtime at 1:30 p.m.
Discounted pre-sale tickets can be purchased online at www.livealittleproductions.com, or at the Klamath County Fairgrounds office. Prices are $16 for adults, $10 for children age 3-12. Under 3 is free.