Expect long lines and plenty of fun frights as Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum, a haunted house in the heart of downtown Klamath Falls, wraps up its October run with scares awaiting visitors on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30-31.
An ever-evolving haunted house with new additions and redesigns each year, the Lunatic Asylum is a labor of love for the volunteers who run it and the overseers, Mac and Kristi McCune, owners of Nerds R Us. Originally setup in the Klamath Falls Community Center across from the Ross Ragland Theater, this year the site has relocated to the upper floors on Main Street above Nerds R Us, operated Thursdays – Saturdays from 8-10 p.m.
Sporting ghoulish delights through a variety of themed rooms such as creepy clowns, demented dentists, and cannibal kitchens, the Lunatic Asylum is vast and impressive in its structure. The lunatics inside have a strict no-touch policy with haunted house visitors but take great pride in keeping a rough count of truly terrified guests.
Wait times of up to an hour or more have been the norm in October as crowds line Main Street sidewalks. To keep guests entertained many of the lunatics in full costume torment visitors throughout the night outdoors. Small groups are admitted one at a time, with limited access and last-minute preparations given to each guest by Monster Mac prior to entering to insure the best and safest possible experience.
McCune has been a lifelong collector and fan of horror memorabilia, taking the passion a step further in recent years by spending big bucks on many items that now fill the haunt acquired at conventions and macabre distributors of creepy, ghoulish extraordinary items. Each year months of planning goes into the haunted house, which has earned a well-deserved reputation as being one of the best run and expansive haunted houses on the west coast. Now known as the Lunatic Asylum from its original “Murder Manor” moniker that launched in 2018, the haunted house is unparalleled regionally by its quantity and quality of frights.
After its initial incarnation, the haunt returned in 2019 for a special Valentine’s Day event, in addition to Halloween, complete with dinner. In the time since, Monster Mac has expanded his operation with a new business: Monster Mac’s Escape Rooms – themed group and party escape rooms that test participants’ wits and sanity in an effort to find the exit.
McCune has also considered a slasher-film themed “Santa Slay Ride” for a twisted take on Klamath’s annual Snowflake Festival at Christmas.
The new location serves several benefits. Nerds R Us can double as a staging space for the cast of the Lunatic Asylum, and the allotted space in a historic building that already shows signs of decay and creepiness even without the elaborative decorations makes the space scary regardless.
“With the new location we could just walk people through without anything setup and it would still be one of the creepiest haunts on the scene just because of the building,” laughed McCune. “It’s already spooky.”
Tickets for the Lunatic Asylum can be purchased in advance online at www.monstermacslunaticasylum.com, or at the Old Stables market across the street from the Lunatic Asylum, temporarily dubbed the Monster Market in the spirit of the Halloween season. Tickets are $15 for general admission, or $20 for the “Fast Pass” express line to enter.
Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum will continue through Halloween at 426 Main St. in Klamath Falls.