Spooky, creepy, and ghoulish frights await for those getting into the Halloween spirit, as Klamath Falls’ main man of macabre has opened a new house of terrors on Main Street – Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum.
“Monster” Mac McCune, co-owner of Nerds R Us, is the mastermind behind Southern Oregon’s premier haunted house, an annual showcase of his vast and ever-growing collection of horror film collectibles and intricate horror set-pieces. Along with his wife Kristi and a cast of passionately fearsome volunteers, the annual haunted house coordinated by McCune in its third year has already grown a loyal following of victims eager to see McCune’s latest and greatest additions to a warehouse full of frights.
McCune may have a passion for screams, but the amount of time and money invested into the project also shows a sincere care. In past years profits from some of the horror-related efforts has benefited local charities beyond providing the best Halloween haunts available for hundreds of miles. On fright nights when the Lunatic Asylum opens for its next victims it’s common to spot McCune outside messing with people in a small, endearing fashion in the same manner that an uncle or grandpa might screw with kids’ minds in a slightly twisted but loving way. Best of all, and unlike many serious rabid collectors, the McCunes revel most in sharing their Avant Garde ghastly grand acquisitions with the public rather than horde it all for themselves.
The site of the haunted house has switched venues to accommodate even more scares, from the Klamath Basin Community Center on High Street to now being set on the second floor of a historic downtown building on Main Street above Nerds R Us – a site that with its history and decay is already scary even before the decorations are added.
Originally dubbed ‘Monster Mac’s Murder Manor’ in its original 2018 rendition, the haunt returned in 2019 for a special Valentine’s Day run in addition to Halloween complete with dinner. In the time since, Monster Mac has expanded his operation with a new business: Monster Mac’s Escape Rooms – themed group and party rooms that test participants’ wits and sanity in an effort to find the exit. Now renamed as the Lunatic Asylum, the haunted house is unparalleled regionally by its quantity and quality of frights. Ever the entrepreneur, McCune has also considered a slasher-film themed “Santa Slay Ride” for a twisted take on Klamath’s annual Snowflake Festival at Christmas time, and has even pondered creating a monster-themed year-round indoor miniature golf course.
“With the new location we could just walk people through without anything setup and it would still be one of the creepiest haunts on the scene just because of the building,” laughed McCune. “It’s already spooky.”
Last Saturday evening enthusiastic groups lined up outside of the entrance to Nerds R Us at 426 Main St. along the sidewalk just as they have twice a week all month, socially distanced six feet with a palatable display of anticipation, eagerness and slight unease. Every Friday and Saturday in October from 8-10 p.m. the doors swing open to Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum for guided tours through various themed rooms filled with frights at a cost of $15 each, or $20 for a fast pass to skip the lines. In light of COVID-19 related restrictions, in addition to spacing outside only small groups are allowed in at a time, and people can only enter with others that they know.
The move in location isn’t just for natural ambiance, but also a matter of space to fit the vast collection. Among the additions this year is a 10-foot tall monster affectionally known as “Big Jeb.” McCune has spent a lifetime in pursuit of collecting as much movie and monster merchandise as possible, traveling to annual conventions to purchase new animatronics, oddities, memorabilia and costumes to add to the collection. He is an expert in classic films and pop culture, complete with an office adorned with hundreds of miniatures and autographed movie props to prove it. Every year McCune’s crew spend months preparing for Halloween season, and every year the haunt is a chance to showcase the newest additions.
Actors in costumes are strategically located throughout the various rooms, but there is a strict no-touch policy towards all the guests. That adds a certain level of competition among the volunteers to find the freakiest way to scare guests without physical contact, a friendly rivalry that McCune encourages with a twisted scoreboard of sorts. McCune eagerly tracks each night “code yellows” – moments where a guest is scared so badly that it is suspected they may have wet their pants, while “code browns,” named for … well, you know … garner extra kudos for the actors.
The Lunatic Asylum is divided into various theme rooms, from a demented dentist’s office to a cannibal kitchen and crazy clowns; even some familiar faces from horror film lore for those who dare to look closely into the shadows. Among the new additions in 2020 is a room dedicated to the horror film classic “The Thing,” including some actual set-pieces used in the film’s production.
“’The Thing’ room I’m particularly excited about,” said McCune. “It’s the newest addition. We’ll keep adding to that, every year we add more stuff.”
It has been McCune’s goal since the inception of the haunted house to turn Klamath Falls into a destination spot for horror fans around Halloween, changing up the scenes each year to bring enthusiastic followers back each year while attracting guests from across the region for those willing to sometimes drive many hours to Klamath Falls to experience arguably the best house of frights on the west coast. As purveyors of haunted houses and horror-themed amusements year-round, the McCune’s have become experts in what makes a quality haunted house, and how to do it the right way to provide the right amount of thrills and chills without creating a negative experience for the timid. While frights are on the menu, ultimately they want people to have fun in a safe setting. There may be creepy crawlies and crazy criminals bounding around the asylum, but they want to capture hearts rather than cause scars. Though a code yellow or two are also welcome.
Monster Mac’s Lunatic Asylum will be held every Friday and Saturday through Halloween – Oct. 31 — from 8-10 p.m. Admission is $15, or $20 for a fast pass. For more information visit www.monstermacslunaticasylum.com.