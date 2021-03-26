“Shrek the Musical Jr.” will be performed at the Modoc Performing Arts Center in Alturas, Calif. March 26-28, a stage performance adaptation of the popular film series, “Shrek.”
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 26-27, as well as a matinee performance at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 28. Tickets are $15, or $10 for students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase at www.onthestage.com/modoc-performing-arts-center.
The play follows Shrek, a swamp-living ogre happy in his life until his home is invaded by banished fairytale misfits cast away by Lord Farquaad. Alongside a wisecracking donkey, Shrek pursues Farquaad across the land of far far away to have the invaders of his home removed. Farquaad will. Grant the request if Shrek rescues princess Fiona.
The storyline will be familiar to fans of the films, lovingly recreated on stage by Modoc County residents under the direction of the Modoc County Arts Council. Performances will take place at the Modoc Performing Arts Center, located at 127 S. Main St.