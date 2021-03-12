An art exhibit titled “COVID Stress Relief – Let’s Paint!” is on display through the end of April in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.
Paintings by a group of local adult art students are featured in the exhibition. An opening reception for the exhibit will run from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 13, in the museum at 1451 Main St.
The artists are studying in classes offered weekly at the museum by Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey. The show includes paintings created in various mediums, with a variety of individual techniques and subjects.
Students with pieces in the show include Alexis Charlton, Luisa Freeman, Penny Hansen, Melanie Heap, Melinda Hopper, Grace Johnson, Mary Johnson, Mary Kelley, Judy Martin, Annie McDougal, Helen O’Harra, Peyton Prosser, Mary Rabe and Donna Woolery.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.