ASHLAND — A holiday classic, “Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play,” will be featured at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre in Ashland Nov. 21 to Dec. 31.
The play is adapted from Jon Lorenz’ 1947 Lux Radio Broadcast of the classic Christmas story. “Miracle” will feature original music along with musical radio jingles and jazzy versions of holiday favorites like “Deck the Halls,” “Good King Wenceslas” and “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”
In the play, when a department store Santa claims he’s the real Kris Kringle, his case gets taken all the way to the Supreme Court, with a little girl’s belief making the difference in the “miracle.”
“The dual task of entertaining a live studio audience and an imaginary radio audience was an incredible challenge,” says director Galloway Stevens of researching classic radio broadcasts of the era. “The craft of Foley art, which helps set the scenic atmosphere, was much like watching a ballet with both eyes and ears. My team has really immersed themselves into this medium of conveying a solid story for anyone listening ‘over the air’ while also providing a riveting performance to our live ‘studio’ audience.”
Cabaret favorite
“Miracle” stars Oregon Shakespeare and Oregon Cabaret favorite Michael Hume as Kris Kringle. Other cast members include Cabaret veterans Katie Beck as Doris, Jake Delaney as Fred, and Alex Boyles. Appearing in the Cabaret debuts are Jocelyn Smith and Cameron Weiland, who will split the role of Susan, and Courtney Crawford and Andy Hudson.
Stevens, the director, has appeared in many Cabaret performances, most recently in “Sweeney Todd,” “Picasso At The Lapin Agile” and “Million Dollar Quartet,” “Cabaret,” “9 to 5,” “Chicago,” and “The Drowsy Chaperone.” He also directed the 2018 production of “Avenue Q.”
“Miracle on 34th St.” previews Thursday, Nov. 21 and opens Friday, Nov. 22. It runs through Dec. 31 with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 1 p.m. and evening performances at 8 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and select Tuesday and Sunday nights. There are no performances on Thanksgiving or Christmas Day.
Reservations are required for pre-show dinner or brunch. Appetizers, beverages and desserts are available without reservations. Preview tickets are $29 for all seats. Tickets for other performances are $43 for A level seating with limited $39 B level seating and $29 C level seating available for all performances. The Cabaret offers a 20% ticket discount for groups of 12 or more, while $12 student rush tickets can be purchased 30 minutes before curtain with a valid student ID, subject to availability. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Oregon Cabaret Theatre box office at 541-488-2902 or visit oregoncabaret.com.