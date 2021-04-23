Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
An Earth Day block party will be hosted by the Mills Neighborhood Association and Sustainable Klamath on Saturday, April 24.

 Submitted photo

A block party in celebration of Earth Day will take place on Saturday, April 24, hosted by the Mills Neighborhood Association and Sustainable Klamath, according to a news release.

A spring cleaning block party welcoming the public to celebrate Earth Day with games, activities, garden tours, raffles, community poetry, and serving as a site collection for recycling of old mattresses, batteries, glass and metal; the event is intended as a fun opportunity for family activities and doing a small part to make Klamath County’s future more sustainable.

Activities will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 601 East Main St., as well as at the Mills Community Garden at the corner of Orchard and Richmond Streets. The public is welcome to attend, and wearing of a mask is required.

