An art quilt show featuring three landscape quilts showcasing birds of the Klamath Basin will be at the Tater Patch Quilt shop in Merrill from Nov. 2 to Dec. 31, according to a news release.
Renowned quilt artist Joanne Baeth has won many awards in the last 15 years for her quilting work. Baeth, who has lived most of her life in Southeastern Oregon, started creating art quilts after retiring from teaching. Her textural landscapes are influenced by nature in every season and has developed a reputation for accurate interpretations of wildlife, particularly birds, constructed one feather at a time.
Baeth’s goal is to create realistic scenes in nature that resemble paintings using fabrics, fibers, threads, paints, and inks. Techniques include thread painting, discharging, heat distressing, fabric manipulation, collages, painting, beading, fusing, and extensive machine quilting.
Three seasonal landscapes feature a Great Horned Owl, three dancing Sandhill Cranes, and a Golden Eagle. Fine art metal prints produced from photographs of Baeth’s work will be for sale.
Completed Baeth projects will be on display at Tater Patch Quilts, located at 109 E. Front St. in Merrill. Tater Patch Quilts is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.