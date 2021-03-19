Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
The Ross Ragland Theater is offering two opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny.

 Courtesy Ross Ragland Theater

Children will have two opportunities meet the Easter Bunny in person at the Ross Ragland Theater, according to a news release.

On Sunday, March 28 and again on Saturday, April 3 the Easter Bunny will be available from 2-5 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Cultural Center. All ages are welcome to attend, where they will travel through a spring wonderland to meet the Easter Bunny, take a photo, and receive cotton candy and a goodie bag of treats. The event is free, but with a suggested donation of $5 to support the Ross Ragland Theater’s youth programs. The event is sponsored by Coldwell Banker Holman Premiere Realty, the Elks Lodge, Party Time Rentals, Ed Staub & Sons, Soroptimist International of Klamath, and the Klamath Kiwanis Club.

The event will adhere to COVID-19 protocols. All attendees must wear a face covering and maintain social distancing. Anyone showing symptoms of illness will not be admitted.

For more information visit www.rrtheater.org.

