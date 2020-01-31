Ten of the Rogue Valley’s outstanding piano teachers and former scholarship recipients are performing in the annual Joyce Stevens Scholarship Benefit Recital, according to a news release.
The performance will be on Saturday, February 8, at 3 p.m., in the North Medford High School Auditorium. The concert is free and donations go towards college scholarships of former Rogue Valley Music Teachers Association members’ students who are pursuing music degrees, and towards furthering the education of promising music students in Southern Oregon.
Alexander Tutunov is at the top of the bill, along with Christine Eggert, Matthew Goodrich, Thor Polson, Nic Temple, and Pat and Margie Daly. The piano/cello duo of Cynthia and Tom Stauffer are also featured in a fun and varied recital that presents classical favorites, new music, and jazz. Sponsored by the Rogue Valley Chapter of the Oregon Music Teachers Association, the recital will also include former scholarship winner Anthony Bock. The scholarship is named in honor of nationally certified teacher Joyce Stevens of Jacksonville for her lifelong contribution to the arts in Oregon.
Oregon Music Teachers Association (OMTA) is a professional organization of music educators comprising private studio teachers and college music faculty across Oregon. All donations are tax deductible. For more information call 541-535-2089.