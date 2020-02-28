Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
2-28 Maud Baldwin

Maud Baldwin, a renowned Klamath Falls resident photographer, will be the subject of a lunch and lecture hosted by the Linkville Kiwanis Club on Sunday, March 8.

 Photo courtesy Klamath County Museum

A lunch and lecture event highlighting the extraordinary life of a renowned early Klamath Falls resident will be hosted by the Linkville Kiwanis club on Sunday, March 8.

The event, detailing the life and work of Maud Baldwin, will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple, 620 Walnut Ave., Klamath Falls. The presentation will be led by Valeree Lane, who will share knowledge of Baldwin’s life of photography and philanthropy in the Klamath Basin.

Tickets for the event are $10, with a lunch of fried chicken and potato salad provided. Tickets can be purchased at The Ledge, 369 S. 6th St.

Tags