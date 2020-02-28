A lunch and lecture event highlighting the extraordinary life of a renowned early Klamath Falls resident will be hosted by the Linkville Kiwanis club on Sunday, March 8.
The event, detailing the life and work of Maud Baldwin, will take place from 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Scottish Rite Temple, 620 Walnut Ave., Klamath Falls. The presentation will be led by Valeree Lane, who will share knowledge of Baldwin’s life of photography and philanthropy in the Klamath Basin.
Tickets for the event are $10, with a lunch of fried chicken and potato salad provided. Tickets can be purchased at The Ledge, 369 S. 6th St.