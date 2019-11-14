The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy, according to a news release.
Following are events scheduled exclusively for November:
n Teen Nanowrimo: Fridays at 4 p.m. through Nov. 22. Conquer National Novel Writing Month with library staff help. Come for writing prompts, support, collaboration and fun. For ages 12-18.
n My Hero Academia Marathon: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26; and 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Take part in a stream through this insanely popular anime series. For ages 12-18.
n Life-Sized Board Games: At 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, dive into these scaled-up family favorites! For ages 6-12.
n Turkey Race: At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, gobble-gobble your way to the finish line! For ages 6-12.