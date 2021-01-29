Local poetry group Spoken Word is going to publish an anthology of poems by Klamath County residents in partnership with the Klamath County Library, and it is open to submissions.
You may recognize Spoken Word from their poetry events at the library for the last couple of years. They’re passionate about raising awareness about the rich history of poetry and poets in Klamath County. Poems are a way for us to pause, to think and be connected to each other, our families, our place and our world. Sharing your poems is a gift to the community during these times of personal, physical and emotional stress.
Residents of Klamath County, past and present, are invited to submit poems to be considered for inclusion in the anthology. Whether you’re a previously published poet or your work has never been seen outside of a small family gathering, we want to hear from you! (For complete submission guidelines, see below.)
This anthology effort is made possible by a grant from the Klamath County Cultural Coalition. For more about them and other art projects in the county, visit klamathculture.org.
For more information, contact the library at 541-882-8894 or email Spoken Word at klamathspokenword@gmail.com.
Submission Guidelines:
1. All poets must be current or former residents of Klamath County. Please state your connection in a brief cover note accompanying your submission. Writers must be at least 18 years old.
2. You may submit up to five poems in .doc or .docx format, 12-point Times New Roman font, single-spaced, with each poem beginning on a new page. Indicate “Untitled” if applicable. Save and send your file with a title that consists of your first and last name (e.g. Santa Claus).
3. You may submit poems between January 1st and March 1st, 2021. You should receive a response within four months of the closing date. Poems not selected for inclusion will not receive editorial comments.
4. Submit poems via email (preferred) to: klamathspokenword@gmail.com. Attach your file to the email and include a short cover note and, if desired, an author biography of less than 100 words. The subject line should read: Poetry Submission Author Last Name, e.g. Poetry Submission Claus. Do not simply paste your work into the body of the email. Poems will not be returned. You may also send a hard copy of your typed poems with a cover letter and author biography to:
Klamath County Library
Attn: Charla Oppenlander
126 S. 3rd St.
Klamath Falls, OR 97601
5. We are seeking poems that are accessible, yet not facile. Poems don’t necessarily have to address Klamath County. Please no gratuitous profanity, sex, violence, racism or overt political or religious messaging. Please no genre material such as fantasy, horror or science fiction. We prefer poems with a maximum of 32 lines. Longer poems will likely not be accepted.
6. If your work is accepted, you must give us permission to publish it in a limited run of the anthology. Thereafter, rights revert to the author. If your work is re-published elsewhere later, please note where it was first published.
7. Simultaneous submissions are accepted. If your work is accepted elsewhere, please notify us at the email address above to withdraw the piece(s). We do accept previously published material; if you own the copyright, please state where the piece first appeared. We will not seek permission to re-publish on your behalf.
8. There is no compensation for poems accepted into our anthology.