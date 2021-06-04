Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
6-04 Modoc Gallery

Paintings by Pat Eck are featured at the Modoc Gallery through June.

 Submitted photo

Paintings by local artist Pat Eck are on display through month of June in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, located at 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.

The exhibition features paintings of animals, flowers and scenery. Eck said she enjoys depicting subjects that make her feel happy.

“If anyone out there needs some happy time, I hope they’ll come in and get a good dose from this exhibition,” Eck said.

The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.

For more information contact Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.

