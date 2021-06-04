Paintings by local artist Pat Eck are on display through month of June in the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery, located at 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
The exhibition features paintings of animals, flowers and scenery. Eck said she enjoys depicting subjects that make her feel happy.
“If anyone out there needs some happy time, I hope they’ll come in and get a good dose from this exhibition,” Eck said.
The Modoc Gallery is open during regular museum hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to the gallery is free.
For more information contact Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.