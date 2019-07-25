Collier to host Art in the Park event Aug. 10
Calling all artists! Come create your art at Collier Memorial State Park and Logging Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for Art in the Park.
Artists will be able to choose a location within the Logging Museum for inspiration and a space to create.
All forms of art are welcome: painting, crafting, quilting, basket-weaving, rug hooking, spinning, pottery, music, dance, cooking, storytelling, carving etc. Artists will bring their completed items to the Cookhouse area at 2 p.m. for display for the public. A people’s choice vote will occur at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Artists will need to provide their own materials to create their art, and keep their piece.
Artist registration is available at colliermu.wufoo.com/forms/art-in-the-park.
Kids craft activities will be provided by the park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for free.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471. Collier Memorial State Park is 30 miles north of Klamath Falls at 46000 Highway 97.
Musician, storyteller to entertain during summer reading program
Rick Huddle will perform music and stories suitable for children at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Klamath County Library as part of the summer reading program family performance series, according to a news release.
After the show, lunch will be provided across the street on the Klamath County Courthouse lawn.
Huddle will also visit the Chiloquin Branch Library, 140 S. First St. in Chiloquin, on Wednesday, at 2 p.m.; the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane, on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10:30 a.m.; and the Sprague River Branch Library, 23402 Sprague River Road in Sprague River, on Thursday, Aug. 1 at 2 p.m.
His performances are for all ages, but those under 10 years old need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Adults must be accompanied by a child for admittance to the Klamath Falls libraries.