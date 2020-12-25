Deborah Teller Scott, a Klamath Falls-based author, recently published two new e-books available for Kindles via Amazon, according to a news release.
Scott, who has published four novels previously as well as short stories and a national magazine article, recently released “Breakdown” and “Downfall” – two e-reads available for $2.99 each. The stories are interwoven, detailing the adventures of a detective.
“Downfall” takes place in the south of England, introducing readers to Scotland Yard detective Michael Dachemont. The story details a romance kindled between Dachemont and American author Kate Winslow.
“Breakdown” takes Dachemont outside of familiar territories to Winslow’s hometown in Klamath County where Winslow has called home for three decades, displacing an Englishman into cowboy country.
Originally released in2 014 and 2016 respectively, the books were recently added to the Kindle store on www.amazon.com.