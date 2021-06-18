Klamath County-based author and journalist Emma Marris will publish her latest book, “Wild Souls: Freedom and Flourishing in the Non-Human World” with a release party hosted by Canvasback Books on Tuesday, June 29, according to a news release.
The book signing and launch party will take place at Klamath Commons Park from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, with light refreshments provided and copies of the book available for purchase.
The book is a detailed account of Marris’ field reporting work in the Peruvian Amazon, New Zealand, Galapagos Islands, Australian Outback and other adventures matched with philosophy and stories of animal encounters.
For more information visit www.emmamarris.com.