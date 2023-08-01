"Chickadee" by Christy Snook

Local artist and now author Christy Snook wrote and illustrated her children’s storybook, titled “Chickadee.” The title is now available for sale at Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift Shop in Chiloquin.

 Courtesy of Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift shop

Two Rivers Art Gallery & Gift shop in Chiloquin has a new artist featured in their works.

Christy Snook of Klamath Falls illustrated and wrote a children’s storybook, titled, “Chickadee.”

Tags