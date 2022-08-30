HILDEBRAND — Steam engines and antique farm equipment will be put to work for two days of living history at the annual Hildebrand Threshing Bee over Labor Day weekend.
The free event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. Activities wind down around 4 p.m. each day.
“Most of our equipment is anywhere from 75 to 125 years old, but still works almost just as well, usually, as when it was brand new,” said John “Spike” Kronenberger, president of Branch 21 of the Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association, also known as the Hildebrand Threshers or the local antique tractor club.
Club members will demonstrate operation of old steam and gasoline-powered tractors, as well as stationary engines and a variety of farm implements, including a grain separator.
Those planning to visit the event are encouraged to bring their own chairs for watching various events.
A pedal-powered tractor pull for young children will take place at 10:30 a.m. both days.
Other demonstrations will include grain threshing at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., a tractor parade at noon, tractor balancing at 1 p.m. and a tractor pull at 3 p.m.
To reach the event site, drive east from Klamath Falls on Highway 140 to mile post 22, and turn north on Bliss Road. Signs will provide directions from there.
For more information, call Kronenberger at 541-533-0965 or Lynn Sargent at 541-363-2977.