HILDEBRAND — Steam engines and antique farm equipment will be put to work for two days of living history at the annual Hildebrand Threshing Bee over Labor Day weekend.

The free event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the Chimney Rock Ranch on Egert Road east of Dairy. Activities wind down around 4 p.m. each day.

