ASHLAND — As part of a campus-wide food drive, the Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University will present “Feed Body and Soul: a Benefit Concert for the SOU Food Pantry” streamed live from the SOU Music Recital Hall on Sunday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m., according to a SOU news release.
The program features both student and alumni ensembles and solo performances by SOU music students, including the Blue Star Band, The 5G Boys, Calder Fettig, and Bobby Odle.
Recent studies have shown that as many as half of all U.S. college students have unreliable access to nutritious food. The Food Pantry provides SOU students who are in need with as many as 10 items of nonperishable food or hygiene supplies each week.
The 2020 Food Pantry Benefit concert raised $1,652 in cash donations and 410 lbs. of food was collected as admission for the concert last year. Since this year’s concert will be a livestreamed event, the SOU Music department will hold drive-by cash and non-perishable food donations at 450 S. Mountain Avenue, Ashland, at the SOU Music building, on Friday, May 21, from 2-6 p.m., and Saturday, May 22 from 12-4 p.m.
Donations may also be accepted at https://giving.sou.edu/food-pantry/.
The concert will be livestreamed on Sunday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. via YouTube at https://youtu.be/M7AVNT-mko8.