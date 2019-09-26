Sacred Heart Catholic Church will present a concert of liturgical music entitled “An eclectic Mass” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, directed by Matthew Hoffman, the music director and principal organist for the church. The musical event is free and open to the public.
According to a news release, the concert will present the five parts of the Catholic Mass and an Amen, each part of which has been written by a different composer, with the music being performed in chronological order of composition. Some parts are accompanied while other parts are sung a cappella.
The recently named singing group that will be performing is “Cantorum.” It is a group of up to 30 voices made up of singers and musicians from the Klamath Basin who have been invited by Hoffman to participate in his ongoing series of musical events at Sacred Heart. Other such events are currently in the planning stage, including “Lessons and Carols,” which will be performed on Sunday, Dec. 22.
“An Eclectic Mass” includes music by Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, Antonio Vivaldi, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Samuel Barber and John Rutter. Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina (1525-1594) is the composer of the “Kyrie,” the first part of the Mass and is part of Palestrina’s Pope Marcelli Mass. Antonio Vivaldi (1648-1741) composed the “Gloria,” which is the most extended part of the concert.
The “Credo” was composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (1756-1791) and is from his Missa Brevis in F. The “Sanctus” and “Benedictus” is from the Mass in G Minor by Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958). Samuel Barber (1910-1981) composed the “Agnus Dei,” which is, perhaps, the best-known piece of music in the concert.
The “Amen,” which closes the concert, is by John Rutter (b.1945), a contemporary composer whose works are frequently performed by all levels of choirs.
Hoffman, who has been responsible for a directing a series of special musical events at Sacred Heart Catholic Church over the past several years, has a degree in organ performance and taught band, orchestra and choir at The Triad School for several years.
In addition to serving as director of music and principal organist at Sacred Heart, he is currently employed at Davenport’s Chapel Of The Good Shepard. He served as the orchestra conductor for the Ragland’s summertime community musical productions of “Oklahoma!,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Guys And Dolls” and “Carousel” and as the conductor of two different presentations there of Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana.”
For more information about the concert, contact Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484.