Little Linkville opened its ninth season with “The Stuffies Dreams are Made of” – a play written and directed, in part, by Marcail Muno, a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary.
“I had an idea for a story about how little kids get dreams,” said Marcail. “I thought it would be cool if every night while you’re sleeping your toys are having a battle to see who gets to pick what you dream about.”
Joining the team of all-local actors, working with 9-year-old playwright and director Muno are: Mathew Landsidel, Cheyenne Windish, Corey Stamper, Fallon Walker, Sia Lewis, Brenden Ketchum, Tim Gelhardt, Jeff Press, Crystal Muno (Marcail’s mother), Christina Coleman and Harper Gelhardt. Harper, a second-grader at Peterson, is new to the Linkville stage.
Performances of “Stuffies” will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday. The Saturday performance is an official part of downtown Klamath Falls’ Scarecrow Row events. General admission tickets are $2 each and are available in advance at Poppy on Main Street or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis prior to each performance.