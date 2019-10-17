This fall, Little Linkville kicks off its ninth season starting with “The Stuffies Dreams are Made of” – a play written and directed, in part, by the little girl who inspired the series in the first place, Marcail Muno, now a fourth grader at Roosevelt Elementary.
“I had an idea for a story about how little kids get dreams,” said Marcail. “I thought it would be cool if every night while you’re sleeping your toys are having a battle to see who gets to pick what you dream about. I asked my mom if I could do it forever ago and she said no. I think she thought I was too little — but then Aunt Heidi [Neill] said she’d help me direct it and Fallon [Walker] said she’d help me write it and we just ... did it.”
Joining the team of all-local actors, working with 9-year-old playwright and director Muno are: Mathew Landsidel, Cheyenne Windish, Corey Stamper, Fallon Walker, Sia Lewis, Brenden Ketchum, Tim Gelhardt, Jeff Press, Crystal Muno (Marcail’s mother), Christina Coleman and Harper Gelhardt. Harper, a second-grader at Peterson, is new to the Linkville stage.
“This show might be my favorite Little Linkville script of all time,” said Crystal Muno, who has developed the Little Linkville series. “Fallon is a comic genius and Heidi is so good at keeping Marcail in check and also teaching her the ropes! I think everyone would love this show – no matter their age.”
In 2010 Crystal Muno, who had just joined the Linkville board of directors, pitched the idea for an affordable, cultural production for children.
“I sold them on the concept that young Gen Xers and older Millennials weren’t coming to see our shows and that maybe if we offered them a chance to come with their kids, for almost nothing, they’d come back and see our evening productions, too. Which did work!” said Muno, who is artistic director of the program. “I just never expected our kids’ shows, with their $2 tickets, would make the theater money.”
But they did. Heidi Neill, Linkville board treasurer and director of many Little Linkville performances, reports that the series has often been very high grossing – usually only second to well-loved comedy or a musical.
“Even though the tickets are super cheap and each of the three shows only has a run of six performances, Little Linkville is just really well loved,” Neill said.
Performances of “Stuffies” will be at 1 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. Sunday on Oct. 19, 20, 26 and 27. The Saturday, Oct. 26 performance is an official part of downtown Klamath Falls’ Scarecrow Row events. General admission tickets are $2 each and are available in advance at Poppy on Main Street or at the door on a first-come, first-served basis prior to each performance.