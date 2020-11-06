Paintings by Susan Liskey will be exhibited through December in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Liskey, a longtime resident of the Lower Klamath Lake area, has been a private art instructor for several years. She, in turn, has studied under pastel artist Maggie Price and acrylic painter Hugh Greer. She learned animal portraiture under Nick Wilson.
She also studied under George McMahan until his retirement, as well as under Pam Stoehsler and Sharon Rajnus.
Liskey teaches art in a weekly class at the Klamath County Museum.
Admission to the Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is located at 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.