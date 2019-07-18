Open auditions for a large cast of the Linkville Players’ upcoming production of Thornton Wilder’s drama “Our Town,” directed by Barbara M. DiIaconi, will be on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 21, 22 and 23, in the Linkville Playhouse, 201 Main St., according to a news release
Audition times are 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
“Our Town,” is the opening production of the Linkville’s 2019/20 theatrical season and will be presented nine times over four weekends from Friday, Sept. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 5. There will be eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee.
Persons wanting to audition should wear comfortable clothing and plan to arrive at the theater at least 15 minutes prior to the start of auditions on each day to fill out an audition form and become familiar with the details of the production.
Persons aged 9 and older are encouraged to audition.
Callbacks, if necessary, will be held on Wednesday, July 24, and the first read-through of the script is scheduled for Thursday, July 25, at 6:30 p.m. Eight weeks of rehearsals will follow, starting on Monday, July 29.
“Our Town” is one of the most popular American plays. It opened on Broadway in 1938, winning a number of major awards, including the Pulitzer Prize, and has been presented in frequent revivals and in schools and theaters around the world.
DiIaconi is a Linkville Theater Klammie Award-winning director and actor who has been involved in the activities of the local theatrical community for more than 25 years. She has directed and/or been seen in a wide variety of productions at the Linkville since the early 1990s. Most recently, she directed the Linkville’s popular musical production of “The White Rabbit and Alice.”
For more information about the auditions, call Charles Cossey, the production coordinator, at 541-884-8484.