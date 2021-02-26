Linkville Playhouse will welcome limited capacity audiences for the comedy “Norma & Wanda” March 12-April 3, according to a news release.
The play, written by famed actor and accomplished playwright Jeff Daniels, explores family dynamics when relatives aren’t the smartest of individuals. The story follows Wanda, angry about her cheating and absent boyfriend, who hires an ex-boyfriend to teach her current beau a lesson – unaware that her ex has since become a hitman for the mafia. Norma, Wanda’s sister and whose husband happens to work in law enforcement, collaborates with her sibling to hide their potential law-breaking.
Performances will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with an additional matinee performance on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
Tickets for the show are $13, available in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.) or the ticket box office on the night of each performance.
Due to current COVID restrictions, audiences will be limited in seating and masks must be worn at all times by attendees.
The Linkville Playhouse is located at 201 Main St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit http://linkvilleplayers.org.