The Linkville Playhouse announced its intention to present five new productions during the 2020-21 theatrical season, which begins in November and concludes the following July, according to a news release.
The new season will feature one drama, three comedies and a musical comedy.
“We feel strongly that we can offer theatrical performances in a COVID safe model,” said Linkville President of the Board Brian Fitzgerald. “We have a lot of creative people who make up our troupe — they’ve already had a half-dozen ideas on how to limit our seating, allow social distancing and still provide a quality season.”
The Linkville Players have staged over 300 theatrical productions since it was founded in 1960. The all-volunteer theater group’s home is located at 201 Main St., where it has performed since 1985.
The five new productions, which will be available for subscription through the purchase of season tickets beginning in October, include “Talk Radio,” a tense drama centered around a late-night radio host; “Norma and Wanda,” another play by Jeff Daniels following in the absurd comedy style of the wildly popular Escanaba series; “Ruthless!,” a musical comedy about showbiz and the mother-daughter relationship; “Barefoot in the Park,” an ever-popular Neil Simon comedy about newlyweds; and “In the Beginning,” an original comedy written by the Linkville troupe’s own Kevin Coleman.
Each of the four-straight productions will be presented over four weekends and will include eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee. The musical comedy will be presented 11 times over five weekends with one Sunday matinee.
Originally slated for the 2019-20 season, the Players were forced to move “Talk Radio” to this season due to COVID-19 and the resulting quarantine. Director Fallon Walker will be back to direct the tense drama written by Eric Bogosian. Set in the studio of an Ohio radio station, the play covers the life of a late-night radio host and the lives of some of the people who call in to the show. The tentative run schedule of the show is Nov. 6-28.
The second offering, “Norma and Wanda,” will be directed by Laura Allen, who has previously delighted Linkville audiences with other Daniels’ productions “Escanaba in da Moonlight” and “Escanaba in Love.” Those are both very male-centered plays, but this comedy follows two very different sisters as they get themselves in a bit of a pickle with an old high school boyfriend, a chaotic church social, and a secret family recipe. It is slated to run Jan. 8-30.
The third show in the season will be the musical comedy, “Ruthless!,” directed by Crystal Muno and Dan Crenshaw and choreographed by Jasmine Klauder. The jazzy, modern musical centers around eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. “Anything” may even murdering the leading lady! The show spoofs longstanding theatrical stereotypes of mothers and daughters in showbiz, with a lot of style and laughter along the way. The show is projected to run March 12 through April 10.
The Neil Simon classic, “Barefoot in the Park,” directed by Jeff S. Press, will be the fourth offering of the season. Similar to the movie of the same name, grounded and boring Paul and optimistic and impulsive Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother. Corie decides to try to set her mother up with the neighbor and comedy ensues. The intended run is May 7 through May 29.
To round out the unorthodox schedule and season, the Linkville Players will present an equally unorthodox and hilarious original written and directed by Linkville veteran Kevin Coleman. “In the Beginning” is a comedy that asks what it would look like if the world as we know it was created by three people without guidance. In this satirical piece, a mysterious being has created three helpers to try to discover the meaning of life. The only guidance they’re given, “just create, observe, and report.” What could possibly go wrong? The planned run for this show is June 25 through July 17.
The season brochure, which describes each of the Linkville’s five new productions and the four Little Linkville children’s shows to be presented during the season will become available in October after the Linkville Players feel they understand where their model will fit into the Governor’s plans regarding safe social distancing and reopening.
Affordably priced season tickets for the five full productions may be ordered by mail and will be available for purchase at Poppy, the Linkville’s ticket agent, located at 522 Main St., as soon as possible.
Seat sponsors and season ticket holders will receive an advance mailing of the 2020-21 subscription order form. Individual tickets for each production will become available for purchase approximately six weeks prior to opening night.
For more information about the Linkville Player’s 2019-20 theatrical season visit the Linkville’s website at www.linkvilleplayers.org.