The Linkville Playhouse will portray a thrilling new play, titled “Rope,” on Friday, Nov. 12.
A dramatic play written by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Linkville veteran Heidi Neill, “Rope,” will open at the Linkville Playhouse, located at 201 Main. The show will run for four weekends.
Rope is a 1929 British thriller based in Mayfair, London. For the mere sake of adventure, danger, and the fun of the thing, Wyndham Brandon persuades his weak-minded friend to assist him in the murder of a fellow undergraduate, a perfectly harmless man named Ronald Raglan.
They place the body in a wooden chest, and to add spice to their handiwork, invite a few acquaintances, including the dead youth’s father, to a party. The horror and tension are worked up gradually; thunder grows outside, the guests leave, and we see the reactions of the two murderers, watched closely by the suspecting lame poet, Rupert Cadell.
Neil is excited to be bringing this thrilling and mysterious show to the Linkville Playhouse and to the Klamath Falls community. She said she is delighted to work with a fun and fabulous cast consisting of old and new faces to the stage including: Will Utley, Brendan Ketchum, Jeff Press, Jerimiah Johnson, Jason Boese, Marcail Muno, David Archuleta and Michael Schmidt.
Performances will run on Fridays and Saturdays from Nov. 12 through Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional Sunday matinee performance on Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at the theater in advance of curtain time.
COVID precautions will be in place, masks will be required, and attendees are encouraged to social distance.
Tickets for performances are available for purchase in advance at Poppy (522 Main St.), or at the theater box office prior to showtime. Tickets are $13 for general admission, with a $1 military/student/senior discount.
For more information follow the Linkville Players Facebook page and the “Rope” Event page, or visit linkvilleplayers.org.