Open auditions to select the eight-member cast for the Kitty Burns comedy “A Slice of the Blarney” to be performed by the Linkville Players will be held at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Linkville Playhouse, according to a news release.
It will begin a four-weekend, nine performance run on Friday, Jan. 10, ending on Saturday, Feb. 1. There will be eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee.
Persons who want to audition should wear comfortable clothing and plan to arrive at the theater, 201 Main St., prior to 7 p.m. to complete the required audition form and to become familiar with the details of the production. The cast requirements include four women and four men, all adults or mature teens.
“A Slice of the Blarney” is a contemporary comedy, set at the home of family patriarch Shannon O’Leary. Lying on his deathbed in his home not far from Manhattan, multi-millionaire Shannon O’Leary knows that the members of his family are just waiting for him to die to see who inherits his fortune. One-by-one, the ever-faithful relatives show up and circle like vultures. Shannon knows this but still hopes that there is at least one of them who really loves him for who he is and not just for his money.
The members of Shannon’s family include his brother, Douglas, his ex-wife, Arlene, his youngest daughter, Katie, his Gypsy-like daughter, Sharon, and his son, Patrick, each of whom seeks some kind of satisfaction in the form of money. Only Colleen Sullivan, Shannon’s maid, really cares for the crotchety old man.
Angelina Kennon will be a first time Linkville Playhouse director. She has studied theatre at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and Southern Oregon University.
Rehearsals start on Monday, Nov. 11, and held nightly Monday through Thursday with breaks for the holidays. For more information, contact director call Kennon at 541-891-0438.