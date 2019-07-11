The Linkville Players will present five new productions during its 2019-20 theatrical season, which begins in September and concludes the following May. The new season will feature two dramas, two comedies and a musical comedy.
The Linkville Players is the oldest community theater group in the Basin and has presented over 300 theatrical productions since it was founded in 1960. The all-volunteer theater group’s home is located at 201 Main St., where it has performed since 1985.
On stage
The five new productions, which will be available for subscription through the purchase of season tickets beginning later this month, include “Our Town,” the classic drama of Americana, “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” a wedding comedy, “A Slice Of The Blarney,” an Irish comic drama set in America, “Austentatious,” a musical send-up of the Jane Austen literature, and “Talk Radio,” a tense drama centered around a late-night radio host.
Each of the four comedic and dramatic productions will be presented over four weekends and will include eight evening performances and one Sunday matinee. The musical comedy, which is the fourth of the five productions, will be presented 10 times over five weekends, with one Sunday matinee.
‘Our Town’
“Our Town,” which opens the season will be directed by Barbara M. DiIaconi with incidental music provided by Bill “Slippery” Eaton. Considered to be the ultimate drama of Americana, Our Town is Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning story of the lives of the people who live in Grover’s Corner, New Hampshire.
“Our Town” opens on Friday, Sept. 13, and closes on Saturday, Oct. 6. Auditions for “Our Town,” which requires a large cast, will be held on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, July 21, 22 and 23.
‘Five Women’
The second production of the season is Alan Ball’s wedding comedy, “Five Women Wearing The Same Dress,” directed by Laura Allen. The five bridesmaids in an ostentatious southern wedding retreat to an upstairs bedroom during the reception where they talk about life, love, sex and a variety of other subjects. The comedy opens on Friday, Nov. 8 and closes on Saturday, Nov. 30.
‘Blarney’
The contemporary Irish comedy, “A Slice of the Blarney,” written by Kitty Burns and directed by Angelina Kennon, will be the first production of 2020 and the third production of the season. A wealthy Irish man, who lives not far from New York City, is dying and members of his family gather in anticipation of what they might receive when he is gone. What ensues is not the end that they expect. The comic drama opens on Friday, Jan. 10, and closes on Saturday, Feb. 1.
‘Austentatious’
Crystal Muno will direct “Austentatious,” a musical comedy loosely based upon the works of Jane Austen, with music and lyrics by Matt Board and Joe Slabe. This zany musical comedy is the fourth production of the season and is a parody of every Jane Austen cliché, poking fun at the manners and morals of Ms. Austen’s well-read books. This musical send-up opens on Friday, March 13, and closes on Saturday, April 11.
‘Talk Radio’
The fifth and final new production of the 2019/20 season is Eric Bogosian’s tense drama, “Talk Radio,” directed by Fallon Walker. Set in the studio of an Ohio radio station, the play covers the life of a late night radio host and as well as the lives of some of the people who call in to the show. The drama opens on Friday, May 8, and closes on Saturday, May 30.
The 2019/20 season brochure, which describes each of the Linkville’s five new productions and the three Little Linkville children’s shows to be presented during the season will become available in August.
Season tickets for the five full productions may be ordered by mail and will be available for purchase at Poppy, the Linkville’s ticket agent at 522 Main St., later in July. Seat sponsors and season ticket holders will receive an advance mailing of the 2019-20 subscription order form. Individual tickets for each production will become available for purchase approximately six weeks prior to opening night.
For more information about the Linkville Players 2019-20 theatrical season, telephone Charles Cossey at 541-884-8484 or visit the Linkville’s website at www.linkvilleplayers.org.