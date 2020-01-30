Originally scheduled for January but delayed due to weather, the downtown Klamath County Library will screen the Pacific Islander drama Vai at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, according to a news release.
Vai is a collaboration of eight female directors from eight different Pacific Island cultures, each telling a 10-minute snapshot in the life of “Vai.” While the vignettes together tell a woman’s life story from child to elder, Vai is not an individual character as much as she is a composite of many indigenous women’s experiences as they struggle against the assimilating pressure of colonial culture while fighting for their families and traditional practices.
Vai is unrated, in English, Samoan, Maori and Tonga with English subtitles, and runs for 1 hour, 30 minutes. The screening is free to attend.
For more information contact the Klamath Library at 541-882-8894.