Join the Klamath County Library for an online screening and discussion of the documentary “In My Blood It Runs” on Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. – part of a partnership with PBS and the network’s POV documentary series.
For a link to join the screening online visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwucOGrrjIrGNDSKMC2fzPpqbS6JSGb_zf6 or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. The registration link will also sign you up for other upcoming PBS POV documentary screenings.
The film follows the story of Dujuan, a 10-year-old Arrernte boy – one of Australia’s Indigenous Aboriginal people – who is a healer, a hunter, and speaks three languages. But in the world of Australia’s colonial society, he is “failing” in school, and facing increasing scrutiny from police. “In My Blood It Runs” follows Dujuan and his family as he tries to hold onto his Arrernte education and find space to grow as a child under the pressure of a system that doesn’t fully understand him.
“In My Blood It Runs,” directed by Maya Newell, is unrated and runs for 52 minutes.
This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series.
For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk at the Klamath County Library. For more about the film, including a discussion guide and a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/watch/inmyblooditruns.