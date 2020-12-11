Klamath County Library will host a free online film screening and discussion for the documentary “About Love” on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in partnership with PBS, according to a news release.
Documentary director Archana Atul Phadke turned her camera on her own family in About Love, focusing on the three generations of her family living together in their home in Mumbai, India. But this is no “home movie.” Phadke’s lens captures arguments, laughter and tears in a vulnerable and intimate portrait of everyday life.
About Love is unrated, in Marathi with English subtitles, and runs for 91 minutes.
This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.
For a link to join the screening online visit klamathlibrary.org/aboutlove or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. For more about the film, including a discussion guide and a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/watch/aboutlove.