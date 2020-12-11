Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
12-04 about love

“About Love,” a foreign-language documentary about multi-generational families living in the same home, will be presented in an online screening and discussion through Klamath County Library on Dec. 14.

 Submitted photo

Klamath County Library will host a free online film screening and discussion for the documentary “About Love” on Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in partnership with PBS, according to a news release.

Documentary director Archana Atul Phadke turned her camera on her own family in About Love, focusing on the three generations of her family living together in their home in Mumbai, India. But this is no “home movie.” Phadke’s lens captures arguments, laughter and tears in a vulnerable and intimate portrait of everyday life.

About Love is unrated, in Marathi with English subtitles, and runs for 91 minutes.

This event is a collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information call 541-882-8894 or visit the Information and Reference desk.

For a link to join the screening online visit klamathlibrary.org/aboutlove or email Charla at coppenlander@klamathlibrary.org. For more about the film, including a discussion guide and a trailer, visit www.pbs.org/pov/watch/aboutlove.

