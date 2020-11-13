The Klamath County Library will host an online screening and discussion of the award-winning local documentary ‘Illegal’ on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m., including a Q&A with local director Nick Alexander.
The film was featured in September’s eighth annual Klamath Independent Film Festival, where it won the award for Best Southern Feature Film.
For a link to join the screening online, sign up at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0pc-GupjMsHdJQwlpzqqQw0v8-k-XT9n9p or email Denae at dnemanic@klamathlibrary.org.
The film follows the story of Laz Ayala, who as a 14-year-old fled El Salvador and entered the United States as an undocumented immigrant in the trunk of a car. Today, he’s a naturalized citizen and Rogue Valley businessman, and Illegal portrays his life-or-death journey to United States citizenship.
‘Illegal’ is unrated and runs for 1 hour, 19 minutes.
Alexander recently relocated to Klamath Falls from Ashland. KIFF was the second festival to show the film in 2020 since its release.
For more information call the Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894. For more about the film, including a trailer, visit filmfreeway.com/Illegalthedocumentary.