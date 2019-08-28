The downtown Klamath County Library has events almost every day for children, teens and families to enjoy this September:
Teen Theater Troupe: Tuesday, Sept. 10 and Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. Play acting games, learn improv, write your own skits, and build props for the show. For ages 12-18.
Bilingual Storytime/Cuentos en Español: Thursday, Sept.12 at 11:30 a.m. Studies have shown that children who are exposed to multiple languages as youngsters not only have a much higher chance of being fluent in multiple languages as adults, they also have an easier time learning all kinds of information as they grow up. In that spirit, join us for stories, songs and games in both English and Spanish on the second Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m. Aimed at ages 3-5, but all are welcome.
Lemon Brick Road Studios Comics Club: Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. Professor Franny mentors budding comics artists as they make mini-comics (or dioramas, or videos) and dream up wacky new stories. This club is for artists ages 12 to 19.
Teen Pop Culture Debate: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. Get together and debate the issues that matter. This month: Is Harry Potter’s Professor Snape a cruel bad guy, or a misunderstood good guy? For ages 12-18.
Bedtime Storytime: Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. OK, so 7 o’clock is a little early for bedtime, but let’s get cozy in our jammies anyway. Bring your favorite blankie and your best stuffed animal to this all-ages storytime.
Teen & Youth Lego Hour: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Build something cool with the library’s collection of Legos! For ages 5-18.
Teen Open Mic Night: Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. Step up on stage and share your creativity, from poetry to comedy to sick rap lyrics. For ages 12-18.
Music and Movement: Mondays at 11 a.m. Children and parents get into the groove with music and dance. Join us for stories, games and more. Suggested for children 2 and up.
Teen Fanfic Writers Club: Mondays at 3:30 p.m. New for the fall. Meet up with fellow fandom creatives and work on your fix-it fics, plan out your coffeeshop AUs, discuss which universes make the best crossovers, and more. For ages 12-18.
Baby Bouncers: Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs and games with your little ones. This event is aimed at newborns through 18 months, but all are welcome.
Terrific Toddlers: Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Toddlers ages 18-36 months will enjoy stories, games, songs and more.
Teen Time: Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. Each week the library will have a new craft, game or other fun activity. This month’s Teen Time activities include watching animé, making things with perler beads, mastering capitalism in Monopoly, and making Pokémon! For ages 12-18.
Family Storytime: Tuesdays at 4 p.m. A new story and activity each week to encourage family bonding time. For kids of all ages and their grown-ups.
Preschool Power: Fridays at 10:30 a.m. Come for stories, crafts and songs. Suggested for children 3 to 5.
Teen & Youth Gaming Hour: Fridays at 3:30 p.m. Who’s the best gamer in the library? For ages 8-18.
Pet Partners: Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. Read with therapy dogs! They’re very good listeners. All ages welcome.
Registration for these events is not required, but children under 10 should come with a parent or guardian. For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit www.klamathlibrary.org.